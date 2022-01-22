DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $9.63 Average PT from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $96,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

DRH stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

