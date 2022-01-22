DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Up 8%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) shares were up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 5.48 and last traded at 5.41. Approximately 962,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,608,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.01.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.
DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)
DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.
