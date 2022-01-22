Diebold Nixdorf’s (DBD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:DBD opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 539,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,531,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 267,166 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

