DigitalNote Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $6,571.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.07 or 0.00461720 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,934,210,431 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.