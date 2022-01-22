Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.97.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

