Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Buy”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$61.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.60.

DOL opened at C$61.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.27. The company has a market cap of C$18.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.64. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$46.56 and a 1 year high of C$64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80. Also, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12. Insiders have sold 14,284 shares of company stock worth $836,393 over the last 90 days.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

