DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

