DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.24 billion. DoorDash reported sales of $970.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $116.95 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion and a PE ratio of -32.40.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,657,286 shares of company stock worth $2,144,317,014. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.