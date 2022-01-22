Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.639 per share by the energy company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Dorchester Minerals has decreased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $22.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Dorchester Minerals has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 54.87% and a net margin of 69.97%. The company had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $114,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 10,850 shares of company stock worth $208,154 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares during the period. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

