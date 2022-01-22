DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 110,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $2,459,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,191 shares of company stock worth $17,970,573. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,629,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,730,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

