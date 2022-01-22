Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

DRETF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 322. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

