Drep [new] Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $29.37 million and $14.63 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005883 BTC.

About Drep [new]

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.