Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Raised by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,482,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $102.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

