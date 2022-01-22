Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 8,836 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54.

On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.

Shares of CWAN opened at $15.87 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

