Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 8,836 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $1,370,117.54.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $1,873,730.46.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54.
- On Monday, November 15th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 24,400 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $548,268.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10.
- On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.
- On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.
Shares of CWAN opened at $15.87 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
