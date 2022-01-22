E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $234,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,619 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $178.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.