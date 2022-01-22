E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $263,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 670.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,600,000 after acquiring an additional 274,898 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 209,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after buying an additional 129,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $310.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.30. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

