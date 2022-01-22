E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $396,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.54.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $254.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.63 and a 200 day moving average of $247.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

