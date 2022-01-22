E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,037 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 863.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,470,000 after buying an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS opened at $173.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

