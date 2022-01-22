E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $201,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,282. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $155.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.67. The company has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

