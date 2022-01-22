Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2,106.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR opened at $64.34 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

