Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,587,230 Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,587,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Verastem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 9.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 7.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,173 shares of company stock worth $68,493. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

VSTM opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $269.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.61. Verastem, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

