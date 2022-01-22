Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 44.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $943.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,051.79 and a 200-day moving average of $881.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.93 billion, a PE ratio of 305.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,285,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,723,244. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.23.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

