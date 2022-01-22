Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of TimkenSteel worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMST. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 227.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at $8,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at $3,402,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 29.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 256,872 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia bought 15,984 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMST opened at $13.35 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $616.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

