Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,856 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,856 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $776,287.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $530,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,308 shares of company stock worth $2,573,255 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

