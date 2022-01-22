Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 133,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 360,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,330,000 after acquiring an additional 121,539 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RS opened at $150.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

