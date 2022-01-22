Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,373 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in US Ecology by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in US Ecology by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,435 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in US Ecology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

