easyJet (LON:EZJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.21

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.21 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 632 ($8.62), with a volume of 2330510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 625.20 ($8.53).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.67) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.82) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.67) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 775 ($10.57) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 731.17 ($9.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 564.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 693.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.92) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,288.13).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

