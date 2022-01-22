eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 22.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.75. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

