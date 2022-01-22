Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given New €51.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €53.50 ($60.80) to €51.50 ($58.52) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Edenred from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edenred presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.75.

EDNMY stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. Edenred has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

