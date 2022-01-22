Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 4,750 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,790,000 after buying an additional 2,327,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 361.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at $10,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 154,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.21. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

