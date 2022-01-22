Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

