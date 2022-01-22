Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.