Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,207 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after buying an additional 37,337 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $213.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.42. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $156.89 and a 52 week high of $248.09.

