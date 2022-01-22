Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $221,000 Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,222,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $22,664,964.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $113,120,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,438,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,587,712. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $45.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 766.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.