Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $433,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 139.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 48,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.