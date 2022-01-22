Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,412,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,892,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SONY. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $111.63 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

