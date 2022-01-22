Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 1,310 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 833.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of IEUS opened at $65.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.57.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

