Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 2,777 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 3,702.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unity Software by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other Unity Software news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $106.79 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -65.12 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.85.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on U shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.