Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 294 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.