Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $770.00 to $657.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.67.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $507.74 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

