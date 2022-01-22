Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 123 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $264.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.25 and its 200-day moving average is $249.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.