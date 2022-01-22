Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

ORCL stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73. The company has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

