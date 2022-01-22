Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.38.

Shares of EA opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.87. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,179 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 453,558 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,270 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 36,769 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,696 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $10,897,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

