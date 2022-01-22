Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $219.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $300.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

