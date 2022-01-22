Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

