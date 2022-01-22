Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

NYSE EHC opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

