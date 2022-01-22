Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price Up 1%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.20 and last traded at $62.50. Approximately 1,236,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 641,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

