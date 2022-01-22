Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Short Interest Update

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 939,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 795,200 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the second quarter worth $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $113.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

