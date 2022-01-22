Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Mining in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$276.82.

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$28.16 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$23.12 and a twelve month high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.52.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million.

Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

