Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.77% from the company’s previous close.

ET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 163.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,506 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 98.7% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 201,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 100,102 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $11,869,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $928,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.